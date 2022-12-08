Geek Retreat wins permission to open new comic book store and gaming cafe in Hartlepool

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year to bring the vacant property at 105 York Road back into use.

The application from representatives at Ghost Husky stated it wanted to open a comic book store and gaming cafe specialising in “geek culture”.

The site will be part of the Geek Retreat franchise and sell merchandise including figures, posters, clothing, comics and trading cards.

Geek Retreat is hoping to move into the former Nuzuri beauty salon at 105 York Road.

Meanwhile, food and drink served will include items such as burgers, nachos, toasties and milkshakes.

A report from council planning officers has confirmed the application has been approved, paving the way for work to commence.

It said: “Given that the proposal would allow for the occupation of a vacant commercial unit in the town centre, the Council’s Planning Policy section have confirmed that the principle of the development is acceptable.”

The proposals are set to create three full-time jobs and the same number of part-time roles.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said nearby shops, offices and residential properties would all “potentially benefit from the occupation of a vacant building in the area”.

It added: “The proposal will provide an excellent place for those members of the public who struggle with personal interactions or isolation of any sort to become part of a group and meet new people.”