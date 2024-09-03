Hartlepool allotment fees may increase only a year after 100% rise was scrapped

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A "wholesale review of the allotment service" in Hartlepool includes recommendations for potential future rent increases for tenants.

It was agreed in July 2023 an independent review of Hartlepool Borough Council’s allotment service would be carried out after a planned 100% rise in allotment fees scheduled for 2024 was cancelled.

This came following a motion put forward by Labour councillors to block the increase.

The review, carried out by ERS Research & Consultancy, has now been completed and will go before the new Labour-controlled council’s adult and community based services committee on Thursday, September 5.

Allotments in Brierton Lane, above, and the rest of town could see rent rises from April 2025.

It concludes the current allotment offer provides “value for money” and suggests a number of recommendations where there are “opportunities to better manage resources whilst improving the offer for tenants”.

Recommendations from the report include increasing allotment fees by a minimum of 25% from £1.12 per week, equating to £58.24 a year, to £1.39 per week, or £72.28 a year, along with a 5% increase in subsequent years.

Other suggestions include a 50% increase in fees for new tenants from April 2025, with a 5% increase in subsequent years, as well as discussions with allotment associations and individual tenants over potential new models of management.

Suggestions have also been made around implementing “increased visibility across sites” to boost security and improved and regular forms of communications with tenants.

Council officers are recommending the committee agree to further investigations being carried out before any decisions are made.

They also recommend “ongoing and future communication is conducted with allotment tenants and associations to continue to engage them positively in the future development of allotments”.