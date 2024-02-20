Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council on behalf of the Asda Express, located at a petrol station in Easington Road, to sell alcohol 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It would also secure it permission to serve “late night refreshment”, which includes hot food and drink, between the hours of 11pm and 5am.

The supermarket chain recently took over the former Spar convenience store.

Asda Express, in Easington Road, is looking to sell alcohol 24/7.

That came after Asda announced last year it had completed the acquisition of EG Group’s UK business, meaning the retailer would be taking on hundreds of new convenience stores.

The newly-converted Asda Express stores stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products including essential ‘top up’ items such as milk and bread, grabbing lunch on the go or cooking dinner from scratch.

The application for the Easington Road site from Euro Garages states numerous measures will be adopted to ensure the store complies with licensing objectives.

These include all checkout operators having additional training in the sale of alcohol, all spirits being displayed behind the counter, and a Challenge 25 proof of age scheme being in place, with notices advertising this.

The site of the new Asda Express in Easington Road, Hartlepool. Pic via Google Maps, Aug 2023.

Meanwhile, only recognised forms of photographic identification agreed with the police will be accepted as proof of age.

A CCTV system will also be in place and maintained at the premises, covering internal and external areas immediately in front of the store, with recordings being kept for at least 31 days.