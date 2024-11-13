Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Enforcement action could be taken against a new bar after it opened before receiving planning permission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coffee bar and live music venue The Intro opened at 117 York Road last month after previously being located on Hartlepool Marina.

A licensing application was approved in July, giving the premises permission to sell alcohol and play live and recorded music during designated hours and imposing conditions such as installing a noise limiter, which is in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet the most recent meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee heard the bar had started operating despite not having planning permission, which requires separate approval to its licence, in place.

The Intro, in York Road, Hartlepool, could face enforcement action after opening without planning permission.

Proposals had been submitted earlier this year to the local authority to convert the York Road building into a bar and went before the latest meeting of councillors for a decision.

The application from Ashley Johns, at Team Tilly Leisure, had been recommended for approval by planning officers.

However, councillors decided to unanimously reject the proposals after raising concerns over noise, health and safety issues linked to bin storage and fire exits as well as a potential increase in crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Mike Young, speaking at the meeting, highlighted the York Road area already sees dispersal orders issued “on a regular basis”.

Councillor Karen Oliver added: “I do have huge concerns about the smoking areas, the cigarette butts that will be left, the bottle collection stored at the back, and the noise of that.”

Council legal officers at the meeting said should the venue continue to operate without planning permission in place it “would be for the planning enforcement team to consider whether, in the public interest, the test is met to take any action”.

The committee also heard the applicant could appeal the decision to the national Planning Inspectorate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning agent Jonathan Loughrey, at the meeting on behalf of the applicant, said the issues raised have been “discussed many times with council planning officers” and they have done their “best with the building and its layout and design”.

He added the site is still subject to building control department involvement which could see further protection and noise reduction measures implemented.

In recommending approval, council planning officers considered there “would not be significant negative impact on neighbour amenity, highway safety or waste management”.