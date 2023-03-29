Hartlepool Borough Council and area's parish councils sign new agreement
Hartlepool Borough Council and the region's parish councils have come to a new partnership agreement which aims to benefit residents by developing stronger links between the organisations.
Over the past year meetings have taken place between council chiefs and the Hartlepool Parish Liaison Group, which comprises the chairs of the borough’s six parish councils – Dalton Piercy, Elwick, Greatham, Hart, Headland and Wynyard.
Following the talks, it has been agreed a new joint charter will be brought in, setting out how the borough and parish councils will work together for the benefit of local people.
It is designed to support the parishes in retaining their distinctiveness and provide a framework “that ensures opportunities are embraced “.
The development of the draft of the parish charter was approved by the Parish Liaison Group in January.
The final document has now won support at the latest Hartlepool Borough Council.
Council chiefs said there is “now a better working relationship between Hartlepool Borough Council and our parish councils than there has even been”.
Following the meeting, a joint statement from the chairs of the six parish councils praised the new charter and what it means for the future.
They said: “We are delighted to sign this charter, which strengthens the relationship between the parish councils and the borough council and sets out a clear understanding of our roles.
“Much work has gone into reaching this point, helped very considerably by the reinstatement of the Hartlepool Parish Liaison Group, which provides a very positive regular forum for discussion.
“We look forward to working much more closely with the borough council in a spirit of partnership for the good of all our residents.”
Denise McGuckin, borough council managing director, added it is “really good news for Hartlepool”.
She said: “Hartlepool’s parish councils play a very important role as the first tier of local government, representing and speaking for their communities and helping to shape policies and services.
“I look forward to working much more closely with them for everyone’s benefit.”
The new charter shows much improved relations compared to two year ago when the parish councils at Elwick, Hart, Dalton Piercy and Greatham came together to issue a vote of “no confidence” in the borough council.