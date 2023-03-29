Hartlepool Borough Council and area's parish councils sign new agreement

Over the past year meetings have taken place between council chiefs and the Hartlepool Parish Liaison Group, which comprises the chairs of the borough’s six parish councils – Dalton Piercy, Elwick, Greatham, Hart, Headland and Wynyard.

Following the talks, it has been agreed a new joint charter will be brought in, setting out how the borough and parish councils will work together for the benefit of local people.

It is designed to support the parishes in retaining their distinctiveness and provide a framework “that ensures opportunities are embraced “.

Pictured at the signing of the charter are, seated, Councillor Shane Moore and Dalton Piercy Parish Council chair Lyn Noble. Also signing are, standing from second left, parish council chairs Councillors David Woodward (Elwick), John Littlefair (Hart), James Willson (Headland) and Hartlepool Borough Council managing director Denise McGuckin. The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brian Cowie, standing far left, hosted the proceedings.

The development of the draft of the parish charter was approved by the Parish Liaison Group in January.

The final document has now won support at the latest Hartlepool Borough Council.

Council chiefs said there is “now a better working relationship between Hartlepool Borough Council and our parish councils than there has even been”.

Following the meeting, a joint statement from the chairs of the six parish councils praised the new charter and what it means for the future.

They said: “We are delighted to sign this charter, which strengthens the relationship between the parish councils and the borough council and sets out a clear understanding of our roles.

“Much work has gone into reaching this point, helped very considerably by the reinstatement of the Hartlepool Parish Liaison Group, which provides a very positive regular forum for discussion.

“We look forward to working much more closely with the borough council in a spirit of partnership for the good of all our residents.”

Denise McGuckin, borough council managing director, added it is “really good news for Hartlepool”.

She said: “Hartlepool’s parish councils play a very important role as the first tier of local government, representing and speaking for their communities and helping to shape policies and services.

“I look forward to working much more closely with them for everyone’s benefit.”