The pub and hotel are to be provided on an area of undeveloped land off Poppy Close, with access to be via the A689 dual carriageway and a new crossroads junction.

The proposals were prepared by Lichfields on behalf of Wynyard Park and stated that the development aimed to provide a “vital community facility” for the site which has been highlighted as a key area for housing growth.

A report from council planning officers confirmed the proposal had been approved after being deemed acceptable and in line with local authority policies.

It said: “The proposed pub/hotel would provide a positive contribution to the economy of Wynyard and provide local services and local job opportunities.

“Given the nature of the proposals as primarily a leisure facility for the residents, it is considered that the site is well-located for the residents of Wynyard Park and Wynyard Village.

“Although the proposal would be of a modern design, constructed with the use of traditional building materials, it is considered that the design has been chosen to respond well to the location in which they are proposed to sit.”

Wynyard Parish Council also said it “fully support” the application being approved.

The “high-quality” pub will be the main focal point of the development and be two storeys in height with a thatched roof to “reflect a traditional country pub in appearance”.

The hotel will be a single story L-shaped block comprising of 10 rooms and will support the “continued viability and vitality of the public house”.

A planning statement in support of the application previously outlined how the development would improve the offer within the Wynyard Park area.

It said: “As it stands, Wynyard Park has a lack of facilities to serve the community and the proposal will therefore significantly help bridge the gap between the residential population and the facilities which support it.

“The proposal will deliver a valuable resource for the Wynyard Park community and will contribute towards building a sustainable new community.”