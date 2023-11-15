A new rule could be introduced which would allow a council's leader and deputy to be removed through a vote of no confidence.

The leader and deputy leader of Hartlepool Borough Council are appointed to the positions for the municipal year at the authority’s annual meeting held each May.

Currently there is no provision for their removal other than where they resign from the position of their own accord or where they have become disqualified from being a councillor.

However, at the latest meeting of the local authority’s constitution committee it was unanimously agreed to look at implementing measures which would allow the two leading councillors to be removed from office by “resolution of the council”.

The current leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Mike Young, has "no issue" with the introduction of a vote of no confidence option against councillors and their deputies.

It comes after Labour group leaders wrote to council chiefs last month calling for a constitutional amendment to be made to allow for a leader to be removed by a vote passed by a meeting of full council.

They added this is “an accepted norm in other local authorities” and the matter should be “expedited and dealt with as a matter of utmost urgency”.

Labour councillor Brenda Harrison, speaking at the meeting, said: “I think it’s to make it fairer in order to promote openness and transparency.”

Conservative councillor Mike Young, current council leader, said he and his group have “no issues” with the measures being introduced.

Councillor Shane Moore, the ceremonial mayor and former leader, while he thinks the move is “right”, queried whether there would be a “trigger point” to allow a resolution to be put forward.

The Independent Union representative said: “It’s just a case of otherwise you might have votes of no confidence every meeting.”

Cllr Harrison responded by noting she “does not think that will happen”.

Under the proposed measures, where there is a vacancy in the office of leader, the deputy leader will assume the responsibility until a new leader is appointed at an ordinary meeting of the council.

Where both the leader and deputy leader cease to hold office at the same time, the ceremonial mayor shall call a meeting of full council “as soon as possible” to make appointments to both positions.