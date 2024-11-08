Hartlepool Borough Council says it is in a 'better place' following Government's Budget

By Nic Marko
Published 8th Nov 2024, 11:58 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 15:13 BST
Council finance chiefs said they are in a "better place" following the latest national budget announcement although they warned there will also be "additional costs" stemming from it.

Hartlepool Borough Council officers noted they will hear more about future local authority funding later this month ahead of receiving their financial settlement for 2025-26 on December 19.

The comments came after councillor Shane Moore asked finance bosses if the council was in a better or worse position than expected following the Autumn Budget statement by Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

James Magog, council director of finance, IT and digital, said: “I would say a better place. I would caveat that slightly that the bar was set fairly low.”

A Hartlepool Borough Council boss says the authority is in a "better place" following the Government's recent Budget.
A Hartlepool Borough Council boss says the authority is in a "better place" following the Government's recent Budget.

The budget announcement included £1.3 billion of new grant funding for local authorities including “at least £600 million for social care”.

Mr Magog, speaking at the latest meeting of the council audit and governance committee, added: “Overall we do think there will be extra money coming through to Hartlepool.

“The £600million on social care funding will be distributed by need which is positive for us, so that should include a good sum for us.”

He also hopes the local authority will receive some of the funds which are being earmarked for deprived areas.

Yet councillors were warned there are “additional costs coming through the budget” which the council will have to deal with such as the higher than expected increase in the national living wage.

Mr Magog noted National Insurance changes will also impact local authorities as, although the Government has confirmed they will compensate councils for the direct impact, there will be additional “indirect costs” linked to this.

