Hartlepool’s MP has hailed the Labour’s budget saying it will help rebuild the town and provide more opportunities for its residents.

The budget, announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Wednesday, October 29, introduced a number of benefits for Hartlepool over the coming years.

St Helen’s Primary School, on the Headland, is to be rebuilt as part of a £1.4 billion schools programme, and the town is being given £20 million as part of a wider regeneration programme.

Potholes will also be targeted as a new national £500 million scheme is put into place, and £30 million is being put into primary schools to provide free breakfasts for children.

MP Jonathan Brash said: “This budget marks a turning point for Hartlepool.

"It demonstrates the government’s commitment to investing in our community, supporting our local businesses and enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”

The national minimum wage is also increasing by 6.7%, and for those aged 18 to 21, by over 16%.

Mr Brash continued: "I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and will work diligently to ensure Hartlepool reaps the full benefits of this budget.

“It’s a budget that’s laser focused on investment to rebuild our country and has so much for Hartlepool.

"We are rebuilding our schools, like St. Helen’s Primary on the Headland, increasing the national minimum wage, putting more money in carer’s pockets, cutting NHS waiting lists, fixing our roads, building affordable homes and supporting families and pensioners – there really is something for everyone.”