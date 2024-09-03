Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two new safety schemes will be introduced to help reduce casualties on town roads which have seen a number of accidents in recent years.

Elwick Road, between Wooler Road and Dunston Road, and Oxford Road, from Kingsley Avenue to Stockton Road, will both benefit from work as part of Hartlepool Borough Council’s local transport plan 2024/25.

The two schemes were selected following a scrutiny assessment which looked at factors such as accident data, speed survey results, the presence of a school/playground and higher pedestrian usage.

Civic centre bosses stressed the level of demand for such schemes “considerably exceeds the budget available”.

The junction of Oxford Road and Caledonian Road. Picture by FRANK REID

Work along the Oxford Road area will include an improved crossing point being installed at the junction with Caledonian Road and the possibility of a pedestrian island, subject to there being sufficient width.

An additional crossing point will also be provided close to the junction with Leamington Parade to assist people travelling to St Cuthbert’s Primary School as well as a further dropped kerb at Stratford Road.

Finally additional guard rails will be installed at key points to reduce the likelihood of pedestrian or cyclist collisions along with bollards to prevent unauthorised footpath parking.

The junction of Elwick Road and Park Avenue, near Ward Jackson Park. Picture by FRANK REID

Council data states there has been one serious and four slight accidents recorded on this section of road since 2019, with pedestrians and also cyclists entering the carriageway and being struck a factor.

Meanwhile, along the earmarked area of Elwick Road a zebra crossing will be installed near to the junction with Park Avenue, outside of Ward Jackson Park gates, to help people going to and from the park.

A raised junction will be installed near Egerton Road to ensure slower speeds as council officers said this has historically been a site of “speed related/loss of control collisions”.

High visibility beacon lights will be installed at the existing zebra crossing to highlight its presence, which will also be provided at the new crossing.

The stretch of road has seen one serious and three slight accidents recorded since 2019, according to council chiefs, with the serious incident involving “a child being knocked over”.

The schemes will total around £125,000.

The proposals were unanimously approved at the latest meeting of the neighbourhood services committee although consultation will be undertaken on all schemes where residents and businesses are impacted.