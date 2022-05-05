Hartlepool councillor standing for re-election pleaded guilty to assault

Gordon Cranney, Conservative councillor for the Seaton ward, pleaded guilty to an assault by beating at Teesside Magistrates Court on April 28.

Court papers state the offence happened on February 6, in Hartlepool, and Mr Cranney “assaulted” a woman “by beating her”.

Cranney was given a community order for 24 months and told to attend a Building Better Relationships programme.

Cllr Gordon Cranney (Seaton Ward)/ Photo: Frank Reid

He was also given a victim surcharge of £95 and ordered to pay costs of £85.

The returning officer for Hartlepool, responsible for overseeing electoral matters, has said the offences do not prevent Mr Cranney from standing for election or acting as a councillor.

Denise McGuckin, the returning officer appointed for the voting area of Hartlepool, said: “I can confirm that I informed the President of the Hartlepool Conservative Party as soon as I became aware of this matter.

“Hartlepool Borough Council has also made enquiries of the public records held by the court and I can confirm that the offences do not prevent the candidate from standing for election and acting as a councillor.

“A person is disqualified if they have within five years before the day of election – or since their election – been convicted in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man of any offence and has had passed on them a sentence of imprisonment (whether suspended or not) for a period of not less than three months without the option of a fine.”