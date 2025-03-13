A pub has been granted licensing permission to operate a converted barn as a function room despite objections from residents.

An application had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s licensing department from bosses at the Raby Arms, in Hart village, seeking to use the transformed shed next to the pub as a function room.

It will licence the site, known as The Barn, to sell alcohol from 9am until 11pm and play live and recorded music from 10am until 11pm, with a maximum of 60 guests allowed to enter.

The application had to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee following four objections from nearby residents.

Worries raised included how the move could lead to “increased noise nuisance” and contribute towards anti-social behaviour, vandalism and public disorder.

Councillors ultimately approved the licence, noting they were “satisfied objections have been addressed by the conditions tabled” by the applicant.

Lawyer Richard Arnot, representing Raby Arms Hart Limited, said previously pub bosses were “frequently asked” to host events, which was “not really practical because it’s a locals’ pub”.

They therefore decided to convert the existing storage shed into The Barn function room, which involved an investment of “around £100,000”.

Mr Arnot said: “It will only ever be used for pre-booked functions or for restaurant overflow on occasions such as Mother’s Day.

“It’s not the sort of venue that will attract the sort of people who are likely to engage in anti-social behaviour.”

He added “acoustic insulation” is in place and a noise limiter system has been installed, the level of which will be set by the council.

Some events have already taken place using temporary permission.