A licensing hearing is to be held over a pub's bid to operate a converted barn as a function room following objections from residents.

An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s licensing department from bosses at the Raby Arms, in Hart village.

It seeks to gain permission to allow them to use a converted barn next to the main pub building as a function room with its own bar, supporting up to 60 guests.

If approved, it would licence the shed to sell alcohol from 9am until 11.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays and until 11pm on other days.

It would also give permission to play live and recorded music from 10am until 11pm each day.

Yet the application is having to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, March 11, as four objections have been lodged by nearby residents.

Concerns raised include how the move could lead to increased noise nuisance, contribute towards anti-social behaviour, vandalism, public disorder and more litter.

One resident said: “Extended alcohol sales and late-night refreshments could lead to increased noise levels, disrupting the peace of local residents.”

The application stresses numerous measures will be in place, including carrying out “periodic assessments of the noise coming from the premises” and reducing it “where it is likely to cause a disturbance”.

It adds all staff will receive appropriate training, CCTV will be in place, signs will be displayed requesting customers leave quietly and the premises will join the local pub watch scheme.

Council officers note the applicant has already agreed conditions for the premises licence with Cleveland Police and the local authority’s commercial services and environmental protection teams.