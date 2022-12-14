News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool residents place own barriers in front of Hartlepool car park to deter yobs

Angry residents say they have been forced to place their own barriers in front of a nearby car park to prevent yobs from congregating there.

By Nic Marko
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 2:50pm

Neighbours claim they acted after enduring cars with “music blasting”, nuisance driving and individuals “drinking and drug taking”.

Now Hartlepool Borough Council has revealed it is to take over the ownership of car park in the town’s Coniscliffe Road from developer Wynyard Homes.

Permission was granted for the car park six years ago to ease traffic pressures and serve West Park Primary School as part of a development of 39 homes.

Hartlepool Borough Council is to take over the running of a car park in Coniscliffe Road, Hartlepool, following complaints of anti-social behaviour.
The council’s latest neighbourhood services committee meeting was told that both the authority and police had “received consistent complaints from two residents” about anti-social behaviour over the last 18 months.

Data from the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, however, showed only a single report of misbehaviour.

Yet residents at the meeting said this was because they have been placing metal barriers in front of the entrance to the car park themselves.

They added if the car park is left open they see vehicles entering the site and causing antisocial behaviour issues at “all hours”.

A syringe said to have been found at the car park in Coniscliffe Road, Hartlepool, amid reports of anti-social behaviour at night.

Prior to this retractable barriers were in place from the developer while initially a private security firm also patrolled the site.

Speaking after the meeting, two residents, who did not wish to be named, said action is needed before a “tragedy” occurs and added that permanent entrance gates could cost “as little as £150 each”.

Councillors stressed they would look into what they could do with the land and would consider holding talks with the school.

Councillor Shane Moore, the council leader, said: “Until this is finally transferred into our ownership there’s very little we can do.

“We need to get it into our ownership and then look at solutions after that.”

A spokesperson for Ad Astra Academy Trust, which runs West Park Primary School, said: “The creation of the car park emanated from an agreement between Hartlepool Council and the housing developer as part of the planning permission for Coniscliffe Rise.

“The school was not involved in the design of the car park or any discussions about its future management and maintenance.

“We are aware of the concerns expressed by neighbouring residents and hope that the council and the developer can find a speedy solution.”

