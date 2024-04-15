Hartlepool swimming instructor aims to open up her own pool to the public

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Applicant Suzanne Yorke is looking to open up the existing swimming pool located at The Paddock, in Seaton Carew, to let it be visited by the public.

Planning documents state the pool would be used by a maximum of five people at any one time and access would be via a “smart” online or app system which would give guests an access code or QR code.

They add the pool is “only proposed to be used for the primary purposes of fitness and leisure which will also include potential swimming classes or baby classes”.

The application is due to go before the council’s planning committee for a decision by councillors on Wednesday, April 17.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Ms Yorke, who is a qualified swimming teacher, explained the pool is around nine metres by four metres and would cater for members of the community who “can’t access bigger facilities” in the town.

She said: “It’s for people who just need somewhere private, somewhere quiet, somewhere they can benefit from a bit of water therapy and come along and enjoy it, that’s what we’re trying to do.

“We just don’t have the facilities in Hartlepool, they’re dwindling, children don’t have the facilities for one-to-one swimming or sensory swimming, sometimes mainstream swimming isn’t the right environment.”

She added although the pool could cater for up to five people at any one time, this is mainly to allow visitors with disabilities to bring a carer and for parents to come along with children if needed.

A report from council planners ahead of the meeting recommends the application is refused due to the proposal having “the potential to result in a significant detrimental impact on both the character of the surrounding area and neighbour amenity”.

They added this would be “as a result of the increase in activity and associated noise disturbance”.

The application includes converting the existing garage, which is attached to the room containing the swimming pool to incorporate uni-sex changing facilities.

The opening hours for the pool facilities to the general public would be 7.30am to 8.30pm seven days a week, with the site being staffed by qualified lifeguards at all times.