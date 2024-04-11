Former Hartlepool furniture shop to become a cosmetics clinic
Proposals were previously submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the former furniture shop at 214 York Road, which closed in January 2023.
The application from Charlotte Grey, of Lottie’s Aesthetics, aimed to convert the site into an aesthetics clinic to offer professional cosmetics services including skin care treatments.
The clinic will also provide training opportunities while a “short term goal” is to secure Care Quality Commission (CQC) registration.
A report from council planning officers has confirmed that the application has been approved.
A statement in support of the proposals outlines how the clinic’s client base has gone from “strength to strength and outgrown its current non-purpose built space”, which is also in York Road.
It added: “The clinic will cater for a wide range of users, bringing a vacant dated commercial property up to modern standards.”
Two full-time jobs and two part-time roles will be provided.