Hartlepool taxi drivers request permission to increase cost of Sunday and festive journeys

A report going before Hartlepool Borough Council licensing committee on Friday, March 10, suggests increasing the cost of a two-mile journey between 7am and midnight on Sundays by £1.40.

The proposals also include pricing alterations which would mean the cost for a two-mile trip between 7am and 6pm during the period between December 24 to 31 would increase by £3.20.

A £1.40 rise would also be seen for the same length of journey during those hours from December 18 to 23.

In addition, the trade has requested an increase in the “soiling charge” from £35 to a maximum of £100.

The discretionary levy is able to be imposed by a driver if they believe a passenger has left their vehicle in need of cleaning.

The proposed changes have been backed by the Taxi Owners Working Group.

All 81 vehicle owners have been consulted on the changes, with a “small number” of objections received, which will be outlined at the meeting.

A council report notes “any increase in tariffs must reflect a balance between allowing licensed drivers to generate a reasonable income whilst representing value for money for the travelling public”.

It added drivers can charge less than any approved tariffs and below the maximum “soiling charge” if they wish.

According to the taxi trade magazine Private Hire Monthly, Hartlepool’s hackney carriage tariffs remain “some of the lowest in the country”.