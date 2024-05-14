Hartlepool tip booking system could be abolished as new council leader makes key appointments
The appointment of Labour councillor Brenda Harrison and that of the four chairs and other key roles are expected to be confirmed at the annual council meeting on Tuesday, May 21.
Councillor Gary Allen is to take over as chair of the adult and community based services committee, which focuses on the support and care for those most in need.
The Victoria ward representative has a background as a learning disability nurse in the local NHS and the new administration is proposing developing an older people’s forum to ensure voices are heard.
The children’s services committee, charged with supporting and nurturing Hartlepool’s young people, will be led by councillor Rachel Creevy.
She is keen on enhancing the voice of young people through the development of a youth council as well as supporting officers with the challenges faced by children’s social care.
Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, who owns and runs her own Hartlepool business, will oversee a new look economic growth committee which will focus on “building for growth” and supporting town businesses.
Finally the neighbourhood services committee will be chaired by councillor Karen Oliver and will focus on improving communities in Hartlepool.
Its key focus areas will be to look at the possibility of introducing landlord licensing as well as abolishing the Household Waste Recycling Centre’s appointment booking system.
Leader-elect Cllr Harrison said the councillors have been selected “because of their experience and expertise in these critical areas of delivery for our council and town”.