How all 48 candidates fared in the Hartlepool Borough Council local elections
and live on Freeview channel 276
Labour won nine of the 12 seats up for grabs and have regained overall control of the authority from the ruling Conservative-led coalition.
The results below are published alphabetically with the name of the winning candidate in each ward published in bold.
Burn Valley:
Graham Lloyd Harrison (Reform UK) - 270;
John Hays (Independent) - 158;
Corinne Male (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 919;
David Nicholson (Local Conservatives) - 339.
De Bruce:
Ian Glass (Local Conservatives) - 330;
Michael Steven Jorgeson (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 758;
Trevor Rogan (Reform UK) - 294.
Fens and Greatham:
Jim Lindridge (Independent) - 723;
Marc Owens (Local Conservatives) - 310;
Tony Richardson (Independent) - 160;
Owen Riddle (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 622;
Peter John Tylee (Reform UK) - 262.
Foggy Furze
Chris Groves (Local Conservatives) - 503;
Vivienne Julia Mary Neville (Heritage Party) - 46;
Leah Louise Stead (Reform UK) - 121;
Carole Thompson (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 927.
Hart
Stuart Alan Campbell (Independent) - 164;
Tom Cassidy (The Conservative Party Candidate) - 629;
Amanda Elizabeth Napper (Reform UK) - 244;
Pauline Phillips (Independent) - 95;
Aaron Roy (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 841.
Headland and Harbour
Brian Cowie (Local Conservatives) - 333;
Scott Gaiety (Independent) - 178;
Drew Murley (Reform UK) - 222;
John Nelson (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 847;
Rob Stevenson (Independent) - 68.
Manor House:
Katherine Fiona Cook (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 625;
Bob Eagleton (Independent) - 64;
Margaret Lyall (Local Conservatives) - 160;
Stephen Walter Wright (Reform UK) - 214.
Rossmere:
Quewone Bailey-Fleet (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 649;
Tracy Connolly (Reform UK) - 269;
Marley Haggan (Local Conservatives) - 275.
Rural West:
Stephen James Ashfield (Green Party Candidate) - 121;
Angela Jackson (Reform UK) - 339;
Scott Reeve (Local Conservatives) - 1,197;
Malcolm Walker (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 833.
Seaton:
Morgan Barker (Local Conservatives) - 221;
David Watson Innes (Labour Party) - 359;
Sue Little (Independent) - 1,078;
Paul Anthony Henry Manley (Reform UK) -137;
Stuart Williams (Green Party Candidate) - 36.
Throston:
Alec Gough (Reform UK) - 263;
Richie Hughes (Local Conservatives) - 347;
Martin Neil Scarborough (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 1,015.
Victoria:
John Charles Fleet (Reform UK) - 212;
Veronica Nicholson (Local Conservatives) - 267;
Christopher Wallace (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 879.