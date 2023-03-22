Hartlepool's Park Road to get new crossing following accident concerns
A Hartlepool councillor has declared he is "delighted" after it was agreed a crossing would be installed in an area following "a number of accidents”.
Councillor Jonathan Brash, Labour deputy group leader, has praised the decision to install a zebra crossing in Park Road “adjacent to the junction with Eldon Grove”.
Funding has been allocated for the safety scheme as part of the council’s Local Transport Plan for 2023-24, which was recently approved by the neighbourhood services committee.
Burn Valley ward representative Cllr Brash had previously called for the local authority to look at potential road safety measures in Park Road after reporting several incidents and calls from residents.
Speaking on social media after the decision was made, he said: “Following a number of accidents, including one involving our lollipop lady, I vowed to improve road safety on Park Road.
“Residents asked for a crossing and I’m delighted it’s been agreed.
“A zebra crossing adjacent to the junction with Eldon Grove, will improve road safety, including for the school run.”
The Park Road crossing will be delivered using part of the £100,000 allocated for local safety schemes under Hartlepool’s Local Transport Plan in 2023-24.
A Coronation Drive safety scheme will also be delivered using the Government funding along with additional projects still to be identified.
The budget will also be used to help carry out various traffic regulation orders.
Council officers noted in 2022-23 the level of demand for safety schemes outweighed the Local Transport Plan budget.
When this happens, a prioritisation matrix is used to target sites most in need using statistics.