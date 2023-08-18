News you can trust since 1877
Have your say on new plans to tackle ASB and vandalism at Hartlepool parks

Residents are being asked to have their say on plans to shape the management of four of Hartlepool’s parks and open spaces.
By Nic Marko
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 14:23 BST

The plans covering Rossmere Park, Burn Valley Gardens, Seaton Park and Ward Jackson Park have been drawn up by Hartlepool Borough Council to act as guides for the sites’ effective management and development.

It comes after in June the authority’s adult and community based services committee backed the consultation after receiving a report which highlighted a “rising number of incidents of damage” at the parks.

It also includes an opportunity for residents to use ideas board and question and answer features to voice further thoughts.

Rossmere Park. Picture via Hartlepool Council.Rossmere Park. Picture via Hartlepool Council.
Rossmere Park. Picture via Hartlepool Council.
Sarah Scarr, the council’s head of service for heritage and open spaces, said: “It is important that the information in the management plans reflects the views of Hartlepool residents and park visitors.

“For that reason, we want to hear people’s thoughts on these four parks, how often they visit, what they like and dislike about them, and what they believe should be our priorities for the future of the parks.”

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of the council’s adult and community based services committee, added the town has some “wonderful parks and open spaces” and it is crucial they have “clear plans” for their development.

Council officers speaking earlier this year stressed the documents would look at addressing concerns including around anti-social behaviour, vandalism and fly-tipping, but warned it “doesn’t come with an extra cheque or extra staff”.

The survey, open until Sunday, September 24, can be accessed at https://yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/hartlepool-s-parks-consultation-2023

Related topics:ResidentsHartlepoolHartlepool Borough Council