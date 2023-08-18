Have your say on new plans to tackle ASB and vandalism at Hartlepool parks

The plans covering Rossmere Park, Burn Valley Gardens, Seaton Park and Ward Jackson Park have been drawn up by Hartlepool Borough Council to act as guides for the sites’ effective management and development.

It also includes an opportunity for residents to use ideas board and question and answer features to voice further thoughts.

Rossmere Park. Picture via Hartlepool Council.

Sarah Scarr, the council’s head of service for heritage and open spaces, said: “It is important that the information in the management plans reflects the views of Hartlepool residents and park visitors.

“For that reason, we want to hear people’s thoughts on these four parks, how often they visit, what they like and dislike about them, and what they believe should be our priorities for the future of the parks.”

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of the council’s adult and community based services committee, added the town has some “wonderful parks and open spaces” and it is crucial they have “clear plans” for their development.

Council officers speaking earlier this year stressed the documents would look at addressing concerns including around anti-social behaviour, vandalism and fly-tipping, but warned it “doesn’t come with an extra cheque or extra staff”.