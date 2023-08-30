Current data for Hartlepool, calculated using pre-pandemic figures, indicates the tourism industry generates £235million from 3.72million visitors.

Now plans have been revealed to increase these figures through a “destination management plan”.

The document from Blue Sail Consulting, appointed following a tender exercise by Hartlepool Borough Council, aims to help the authority and partners improve visitor numbers.

The document from Blue Sail Consulting, appointed following a tender exercise by Hartlepool Borough Council

Visitors wave off the Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of Hartlepool Tall Ships Races. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

A report from council officers states the Hartlepool visitor economy was “one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic to which it has still not yet fully recovered.

But it adds that upcoming “major investment” will transform the town.

Destination management plans state the regeneration of the Waterfront and Marina area in particular will act as a “catalyst for the revival and development of Hartlepool as a visitor destination”.

This includes works to the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Wingfield Castle, the new Highlight leisure centre and public realm improvements to improve connectivity.

A computer generated image (CGI) of what Hartlepool new leisure centre Highlight should look like

The document adds: “It provides a platform to build a destination fit for the future bringing together all that Hartlepool has to offer – beaches and coast, history and heritage, activities.”

Meanwhile, business tourism opportunities around Northern Studios have been highlighted as “a catalyst to further investment”.

The plan indicates Hartlepool’s tourists are predominantly day visitors from the Tees Valley.

The anticipated growth is expected to arise from “new investment and experience development” which will cater for numerous different groups.

The plan has identified three objectives for tourism in the town, which include creating “a coherent, distinctive proposition which supports the visitor economy in Hartlepool”.

They also feature developing a “year-round, all-day destination” offering high-quality experiences and increasing economic benefits to drive more day visitors, staying longer.

Work to achieve the targets will include focus on marketing, developing a “hub” around the National Museum of the Royal Navy and Hartlepool Marina, and driving partnership working.

The plan will go before Tuesday’s meeting of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee.