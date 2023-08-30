News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

How Hartlepool aims to attract an 780,000 more visitors to boost tourist economy

New plans aim to boost tourism in Hartlepool by attracting 4.5million people each year and be worth more than £300million to the local economy.
By Nic Marko
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:13 BST

Current data for Hartlepool, calculated using pre-pandemic figures, indicates the tourism industry generates £235million from 3.72million visitors.

Now plans have been revealed to increase these figures through a “destination management plan”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The document from Blue Sail Consulting, appointed following a tender exercise by Hartlepool Borough Council, aims to help the authority and partners improve visitor numbers.

Visitors wave off the Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of Hartlepool Tall Ships Races. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSONVisitors wave off the Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of Hartlepool Tall Ships Races. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON
Visitors wave off the Bima Suci as it leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of Hartlepool Tall Ships Races. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON
Most Popular

A report from council officers states the Hartlepool visitor economy was “one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic to which it has still not yet fully recovered.

But it adds that upcoming “major investment” will transform the town.

Destination management plans state the regeneration of the Waterfront and Marina area in particular will act as a “catalyst for the revival and development of Hartlepool as a visitor destination”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This includes works to the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Wingfield Castle, the new Highlight leisure centre and public realm improvements to improve connectivity.

A computer generated image (CGI) of what Hartlepool new leisure centre Highlight should look likeA computer generated image (CGI) of what Hartlepool new leisure centre Highlight should look like
A computer generated image (CGI) of what Hartlepool new leisure centre Highlight should look like

The document adds: “It provides a platform to build a destination fit for the future bringing together all that Hartlepool has to offer – beaches and coast, history and heritage, activities.”

Meanwhile, business tourism opportunities around Northern Studios have been highlighted as “a catalyst to further investment”.

The plan indicates Hartlepool’s tourists are predominantly day visitors from the Tees Valley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The anticipated growth is expected to arise from “new investment and experience development” which will cater for numerous different groups.

The plan has identified three objectives for tourism in the town, which include creating “a coherent, distinctive proposition which supports the visitor economy in Hartlepool”.

Read More
The organisation, council, parking, music, traffic and policing - Your say on th...

They also feature developing a “year-round, all-day destination” offering high-quality experiences and increasing economic benefits to drive more day visitors, staying longer.

Work to achieve the targets will include focus on marketing, developing a “hub” around the National Museum of the Royal Navy and Hartlepool Marina, and driving partnership working.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The plan will go before Tuesday’s meeting of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee.

While visitor numbers for the recent Tall Ships Races have still to be revealed, the new report estimates that around one million people were expected to attend the four-day event.

Related topics:HartlepoolHartlepool Borough CouncilWorkNational Museum of the Royal Navy