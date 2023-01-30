Hartlepool Borough Council also stressed again that help is available to residents who have been impacted by the cost of living crisis and rising bills.

It comes after Councillor Sue Little asked at the January full council meeting about how many people the local authority had assisted with fuel poverty support in the last 12 months.

Council leader Councillor Shane Moore said overall 2,550 households have been helped across three council-backed routes from January to December.

Hartlepool Borough Council helped thousands of homes across the town tackle fuel poverty problems during 2022.

From the council’s welfare support service, 276 applicants had received gas and electricity support, with the total amount spent reaching £13,300.

Hartlepool Citizens Advice Bureau helped 1,104 families who came forward, providing £73,030 towards the causes, with the money coming from the Household Support Fund grant which the council received from the Government.

Advice at Hart helped 1,170 homes in 2022 through the same fund, spending £85,563.

Independent union representative Cllr Moore added the local authority also helped deliver the £150 council tax energy rebate scheme to 40,946 households in the borough.

Cllr Little said: “Any residents who are suffering, there are people out there who can help.

“I just wanted to highlight a different type of vulnerable people who we are seeing coming through the system now. It isn’t just the elderly.”

Advice on fuel can be obtained from Hartlepower on (01429) 806400, Advice at Hart on (01429) 748010 and Hartlepool Citizens Advice Bureau on (01429) 408401.

Residents can access the Local Welfare Support Team at [email protected] or (01429) 806895.