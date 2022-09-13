How to have your say on planned Hartlepool '£25m city centre living scheme'

Hartlepool-based private developer Advanced RS Developments last month confirmed that it had submitted plans for a “£25million city centre living scheme delivering 98 stylish apartments and 6 retail units”.

The application has now become “valid” on Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning portal this month, meaning it is now live for residents to view and comment on.

The Orchard Court development, off Raby Road, would see the transformation of the site of the Willows building, previously the registry office and a drug support centre, and the former Engineers Social Club.

Advanced RS Developments has announced plans for a “£25million city centre living scheme delivering 98 stylish apartments and six retail units”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A design and access statement from Logic Architecture, on behalf of the applicant, said the proposals would see the full regeneration of the existing brownfield site to help improve the town centre.

It added: “The new proposal will regenerate the currently underutilised area to form a pedestrianised neighbourhood that can accommodate the growing town”.

The development would offer six one-bed and 92 two-bed apartments across three buildings, with 44 parking bays and 30 cycle storage spaces provided.

Advanced RS Developments believes the proposals would “create much needed jobs within the town and encourage economic growth”.

the Willows building, previously the registry office and a drug support centre, would be demolished as part of the scheme.

The company said it had “already received enquiries for the 7,000sq ft of retail space from a selection of big brands”.

A decision is expected to be made on the plans in December.

If approved, work is expected to be completed within 18 months.