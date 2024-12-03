Community groups are urged to apply for cash grants to help improve their neighbourhood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Money from the Developing Neighbourhoods Fund is on offer to worthy causes in the riot-hit Hartlepool Borough Council Victoria ward.

Alongside additional funding from the Thirteen Group, it forms part of the £335,403 awarded by the Home Office to the Safer Streets 5 programme to tackle anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood crime in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers up to £250 to existing groups and initiatives and up to £500 to new groups and initiatives.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland Matt Storey, second left, Cllr Karen Oliver, Safer Streets 5's Martin Jones, left, and Thomas Carroll, during a recent visit to Hartlepool's Victoria ward.

Examples of organisations which could benefit include charitable organisations, youth groups, community centres, Neighbourhood Watch groups and any local service, resident group or community group working to improve the lives of local people.

The money cannot be used for staffing costs or recurring expenditure such as utility bills.

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “The Safer Streets 5 programme is already having a very positive effect on the area. But we want to build on that and bring about further improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The aim of the Developing Neighbourhoods Fund is to support initiatives that bring the community together and directly benefit local residents.”

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee. Picture by FRANK REID.

Thirteen’s head of regeneration and communities, Angela Corner, said: “We’re really proud to be working in partnership on this project, as we know the investment in the local area will help to make the communities safer and cleaner.”

Completed applications should be emailed to [email protected] or posted to Community Safety Developing Neighbourhoods Fund, Hartlepool Police Station, Avenue Road, Hartlepool, TS24 8AJ.

Further information is available at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/safer-streets-victoria.