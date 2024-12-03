How your community group can obtain funds to improve life for people in Hartlepool Borough Council's Victoria ward
Money from the Developing Neighbourhoods Fund is on offer to worthy causes in the riot-hit Hartlepool Borough Council Victoria ward.
Alongside additional funding from the Thirteen Group, it forms part of the £335,403 awarded by the Home Office to the Safer Streets 5 programme to tackle anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood crime in the area.
It offers up to £250 to existing groups and initiatives and up to £500 to new groups and initiatives.
Examples of organisations which could benefit include charitable organisations, youth groups, community centres, Neighbourhood Watch groups and any local service, resident group or community group working to improve the lives of local people.
The money cannot be used for staffing costs or recurring expenditure such as utility bills.
Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “The Safer Streets 5 programme is already having a very positive effect on the area. But we want to build on that and bring about further improvement.
“The aim of the Developing Neighbourhoods Fund is to support initiatives that bring the community together and directly benefit local residents.”
Thirteen’s head of regeneration and communities, Angela Corner, said: “We’re really proud to be working in partnership on this project, as we know the investment in the local area will help to make the communities safer and cleaner.”
Completed applications should be emailed to [email protected] or posted to Community Safety Developing Neighbourhoods Fund, Hartlepool Police Station, Avenue Road, Hartlepool, TS24 8AJ.
Further information is available at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/safer-streets-victoria.