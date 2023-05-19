'Humbled and honoured' former Hartlepool council leader becomes town's new mayor

Cllr Shane Moore was celebrated as Hartlepool Borough Council’s new ceremonial mayor for 2023-24 at a special meeting.

After being elected into office at the council’s annual meeting, he officially wore the borough’s red robes for the first time at the mayoral investiture ceremony.

The occasion saw Cllr Moore’s Headland and Harbour ward colleague Cllr Brian Cowie, who served as ceremonial mayor last year, welcomed in as deputy for the coming 12 months.

New Hartlepool Mayor Shane Moore with his wife, Suzzi, who will be his mayoress.

Cllr Moore, who has been a councillor for seven years and was leader from May 2019 until this month, said he was “humbled and honoured” to take the position.

He said: “It is with deep gratitude and a profound sense of duty that I accept this role and I pledge to devote myself wholeheartedly for the betterment of our beloved town.

“Hartlepool really is poised for tremendous growth and development, exciting capital projects are already underway promising to transform our town and create new opportunities for all.

“It is my opinion we are witnessing a new era in Hartlepool where our town will flourish and thrive once again. Together we can overcome the challenges, champion progress and leave an enduring legacy for future generations.”

New Hartlepool Mayor Shane Moore with predecessor Councillor Brian Cowie.

Cllr Moore also reflected on the “rich history and significance” of the mayoral position in Hartlepool, which has played a key role in civic life for over 700 years.

He paid tribute to past mayors including his predecessor Cllr Cowie and the late Brenda Loynes, who served in the position from May 2019 until her death in February 2022.

Cllr Moore added: “This role carries with it profound responsibility to advocate for the needs and aspirations of every resident, ensuring their voices are heard and concerns addressed.”

His chosen charities which he will be fundraising for are Hartlepool Sea Cadets, an organisation he joined aged 10, and Trussell Trust Foodbank, in Church Street.

New local authority leader Cllr Mike Young and Cllr Cowie spoke in support of his appointment.