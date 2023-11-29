'Humongous' efforts of Hartlepool Borough Council staff praised as councillors discuss Tall Ships Races independent report
An evaluation carried out by independent organisation Spirul found the event had a “total economic impact” of £12,531,633 for the Hartlepool economy and that 300,000 visits were made during the four days.
Conclusions stated it “contributed to a significant increase in business activity, creating employment opportunities across various sectors”.
Hartlepool Borough Council officers, presenting the findings to the authority’s finance and policy committee, said the event put the town “on the maps as a visitor destination” once again.
Gemma Ptak, an assistant director at the council, said: “Stakeholders are knocking down the door saying what’s next? We really want to come.”
Councillor Mike Young, council leader, hailed the “humongous” efforts of staff to organise and safely carry out the event which was “brilliantly planned and executed”.
Meanwhile, Councillor Melanie Morley highlighted how “inclusive” the weekend was for people with disabilities while councillors also praised the volunteering and educational opportunities provided along with the 104 performers on display.
Councillor Brenda Harrison added: “I think the music side of things was absolutely fantastic. The sound was phenomenal. I think we can be proud of a lot of the things that went on there.”
The event cost £3.446million, which council officers said exceeded the £2.229million earmarked due to national issues such as “inflation, Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis”.
They stressed costs were lower than when Hartlepool held the event in 2010.