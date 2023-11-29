Councillors have hailed the "fantastic" impact the Tall Ships Races had on Hartlepool following an in-depth review of the July event.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conclusions stated it “contributed to a significant increase in business activity, creating employment opportunities across various sectors”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council officers, presenting the findings to the authority’s finance and policy committee, said the event put the town “on the maps as a visitor destination” once again.

Tall Ships leaving Victoria Dock at the end of the four-day event in July. Picture by IAN MALCOLMSON.

Gemma Ptak, an assistant director at the council, said: “Stakeholders are knocking down the door saying what’s next? We really want to come.”

Councillor Mike Young, council leader, hailed the “humongous” efforts of staff to organise and safely carry out the event which was “brilliantly planned and executed”.

Meanwhile, Councillor Melanie Morley highlighted how “inclusive” the weekend was for people with disabilities while councillors also praised the volunteering and educational opportunities provided along with the 104 performers on display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Brenda Harrison added: “I think the music side of things was absolutely fantastic. The sound was phenomenal. I think we can be proud of a lot of the things that went on there.”

The event cost £3.446million, which council officers said exceeded the £2.229million earmarked due to national issues such as “inflation, Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis”.