'I don’t think we sell ourselves enough' claim ahead of two big Hartlepool events this weekend

Calls have been made to provide further support to promote tourism and events happening at different locations across Hartlepool.
By Nic Marko
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 17:28 BST
It comes ahead of a weekend in which Seaton Carew will play host to the Open Jar’s first tribute festival in Coronation Drive while Hartlepool Brass Band will be playing at a family event at Elephant Rock on the Headland.

Councillor Sue Little, Seaton ward representative, said more needs to be done within the town to promote and showcase events it has on offer.

She also heralded the success of the Soundwave Festival – headlined by Bastille – and Clubland By The Sea, which were both organised by the Open Jar and held in July at the same location as this weekend’s Seaton Carew event.

Music fans at the Soundwave Festival, Seaton Carew, during the summer. Picture by FRANK REIDMusic fans at the Soundwave Festival, Seaton Carew, during the summer. Picture by FRANK REID
Cllr Little said: “That is bringing in revenue.

“The businesses that I speak to, it brought loads more income for them over the festival weekend that we had back in July.

“We’ve got two events happening in Hartlepool this weekend, I don’t think we sell ourselves enough.”

She added improving accommodation options and transport links is also key to supporting the area, but there are other measures which can be taken locally.

Cllr Little said: “Seaton is the best jewel that Hartlepool has got in my eyes.

“Having volleyball nets on the beach, simple things that won’t cost a lot of money, and sandcastle competitions, you see some beautiful sculptures all around the world get posted all on Facebook.”

Councillor Gary Allen noted Seaton Carew and the Headland can help Hartlepool provide the “compact offering that nobody else” in the region can.

The comments were made at the latest meeting of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, where a new “destination management plan” drawn up to boost tourism was discussed.

Produced by Blue Sail Consulting, the document highlighted Elephant Rock as a “flexible outdoor events space” that could be utilised more to help provide events and “animate” Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Brass Band will be playing from noon until 1pm at Elephant Rock on Saturday, September 9, with the free event also featuring performances from NUT.S Ukulele Group and Pcaddy Waddy up until 3pm, with face painting on offer and picnics encouraged.

Meanwhile tribute acts to the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Queen, ABBA and Taylor Swift will be at the ticketed festival at Seaton Reach, which will run from 1pm until 11pm on Saturday.

