'In time we will have a pond and nature reserve' - Calls to repair Billingham car park prone to flooding

The state of a car park which “becomes a pond” in rainy weather has sparked safety concerns.

Councillors want action to fix and maintain the privately owned Whitehouse Road shops car park, in Billingham, following severe flooding.

Coun Marcus Vickers, who represent Billingham West and Wolviston, said “the car park becomes a pond if there’s a bad downpour”, adding: “The only fish we’ve caught so far have been from the local chippy. But I’m confident in time we will have a well established lake and nature reserve in the car park.

"Jokes aside, it does pose a great risk to the safety of residents, especially elderly residents who use the shops so regularly.

The flooded car park at the Whitehouse Road shops. Picture: Cllr David Reynard.

He continued: "We’re not talking about a couple of centimetres, we’re talking inches."

Coun David Reynard added: “It’s frustrating that the hard-working staff of the great shops and pub we have are unable to allow customers and residents to leave safely due to the state of the car park.”

Stonegate, which runs the Wynyard pub at the shops, says it is aware of the “flooding issue” and will investigate.

A spokesperson, who also confirmed that the car park belongs to the pub company, said: “They will be looking to put in a wider and deeper drainage channel and complete some pot-hole repairs to ensure the local community can use the car park to its full capacity.”