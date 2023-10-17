Investigation to begin over claims Hartlepool electors have been 'misled' by council tax leaflet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors unanimously agreed that the “matter of whether there has been dishonesty” would be referred to the local authority’s audit and governance committee for investigation.

Welcoming the investigation, Conservative Councillor Mike Young, the leader of the council, said there has been “a lot of things that have happened in the background along the way”.

Hartlepool borough councillors have unanimously agreed that an investigation should take place into a leaflet suggesting council tax bills could be frozen.

Councillor Jonathan Brash, deputy leader of the Labour group, provided a presentation to Monday’s meeting outlining their concerns, which centred on a Conservative leaflet distributed in the Hart ward.

Speaking at the last full council meeting, Cllr Young had clarified “the leaflet that went out was meant to say that we were looking towards the possibility of that” and they were now awaiting further budgetary information.

A quote attributed to Cllr Young in the leaflet stated that, when he first became council leader, he “immediately instructed officers to start preparing for a budget that froze council tax”.

However, in Cllr Brash’s presentation, he showed an email he received from the council managing director Denis McGuckin on October 3, which stated she was “not aware of any discussions where the leader has instructed officers to start preparing for a budget that froze council tax”.

Cllr Young said: “There has been a number of informal meetings. What I will say is based on the evidence that you’ve brought, I welcome an investigation by audit and governance, I think that should happen.”

He added last month he contacted the managing director discussing potentially bringing forward a motion “about a council tax freeze” but, following further advice, did not do so.

Cllr Brash said: “The conclusions are very clear. There is a case to be heard here that council and the public have been misled.”