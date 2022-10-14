News you can trust since 1877
Labour celebrate election of 'youngest ever' councillor as party retains Hartlepool Borough Council seat in by-election

Labour have successfully held onto a Hartlepool council seat in a by-election.

By Mark Payne
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Cameron Sharp was elected to represent Throston ward which was left vacant when Labour member Amy Prince stood down due to a career change.

The results of the by-election held on Thursday, October 13, were:

Jaime Horton (Independent) 280

Cameron Sharp has been elected on to Hartlepool Borough Council for Throston ward.

Barry McKinstray (Liberal Democrats) 32

Cameron Sharp (Labour Party) 450

Jack Waterman (Conservative Party) 124

The turnout was very low at just 14.6%.

Cllr Sharp is said to be the council’s youngest ever Labour councillor.

Hartlepool Labour Party said: “Cameron Sharp is the latest addition to a Labour Team that includes teachers, healthcare workers, business owners, retired professionals, solicitors and more.

"We are building a team of committed, hard working Hartlepool people who are ready to stand up for our town.”

The political make-up of the council remains unchanged with 14 Conservative councillors, 12 Labour, 4 Independent, 2 Hartlepool Independent Union, 2 Putting Seaton First, one Labour & Co-operative Party, and one Hartlepool People.

