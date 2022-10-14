Labour celebrate election of 'youngest ever' councillor as party retains Hartlepool Borough Council seat in by-election
Labour have successfully held onto a Hartlepool council seat in a by-election.
Cameron Sharp was elected to represent Throston ward which was left vacant when Labour member Amy Prince stood down due to a career change.
The results of the by-election held on Thursday, October 13, were:
Jaime Horton (Independent) 280
Most Popular
Barry McKinstray (Liberal Democrats) 32
Cameron Sharp (Labour Party) 450
Jack Waterman (Conservative Party) 124
The turnout was very low at just 14.6%.
Cllr Sharp is said to be the council’s youngest ever Labour councillor.
Hartlepool Labour Party said: “Cameron Sharp is the latest addition to a Labour Team that includes teachers, healthcare workers, business owners, retired professionals, solicitors and more.
"We are building a team of committed, hard working Hartlepool people who are ready to stand up for our town.”
The political make-up of the council remains unchanged with 14 Conservative councillors, 12 Labour, 4 Independent, 2 Hartlepool Independent Union, 2 Putting Seaton First, one Labour & Co-operative Party, and one Hartlepool People.