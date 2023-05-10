Labour fear a Conservative-independent coalition will rule Hartlepool Borough Council again

Voters went to the polls on Thursday, May 4, to decide 12 of the 36 seats on the local authority, with one up for grabs in each ward across the borough.

Labour left the local elections the largest party on the council with 18 seats after achieving five gains - just one short of the 19 needed to secure overall control.

Despite losing two seats, the Conservatives still have 12 councillors after making a gain in the Hart ward where Rob Darby was victorious by just two votes ahead of David Innes.

Labour prospective parliamentary candidate Jonathan Brash after the local election count at the Mill House Leisure Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Three more votes would ultimately have granted Labour an overall majority.

There are also six independent representatives on the council.

Despite being the party with the most seats, Labour leaders now say they fear the authority will once again be led by a coalition between Conservative and independent councillors following post-election talks.

If Conservative and independent representatives all attend and support the same candidate at Tuesday’s annual council meeting, they, like Labour, would have 18 votes for who leads the authority.

The counting teams at last Thursday's election count at Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre.

In the event of a tie the ceremonial mayor has the casting vote and, with the position currently held by Conservative Councillor Brian Cowie, it could therefore ensure a Tory and independent coalition remains in control.

Councillor Mike Young, Hartlepool Conservatives group leader, said all they can say at this moment is “decisions around council seats are decided at the annual meeting of council”.

However Councillor Brenda Harrison, Labour group leader on the authority, said she is “disappointed” a Conservative and independent coalition is set to lead the council once more, conceding “the rules are clear”.

She added: “We were delighted to win nine out of 12 seats in the local elections and we hope to build on that next year to take control of the council.

“Until then we will keep holding the Conservatives to account and putting Hartlepool first.”

Labour added they are committed to engaging positively with the potential ruling coalition to enact their manifesto, which features five pledges.

These are freezing council tax in 2024-25, cancelling a planned rise in allotment fees, suspending parking charges for blue badge holders and securing a “proper investigation into sea-life die-offs”.

The final pledge is to scrap the existing appointments system at the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Burn Road.

Labour’s candidate for Hartlepool MP, Councillor Jonathan Brash, added: “We will use our enhanced numbers to drive these policies forward.

“We are putting Conservatives and independents on notice, there will not be a single Labour vote for a council tax rise.”

Along with making a gain in Hart at the local elections, the Conservatives also held their seat in Rural West through Cllr Young.

Tuesday’s annual meeting will see decisions on who the next ceremonial mayor will be and who sits on and chairs council committees as well as the appointment of a new leader and deputy leader.

The council has been led by a coalition between Conservative, Independent Union and some independent councillors since May 2019.