Labour promises to slash payments to top councillors in Hartlepool if victorious in May's local elections

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Labour group used Thursday’s full council meeting to claim it is “not reasonable” to accept the cash while households struggle.

Special responsibility allowances (SRAs) can be claimed by certain elected members, on top of their basic allowance, for undertaking specified additional duties.

The only Labour councillor currently eligible to claim an SRA is Cllr Brenda Harrison, leader of the opposition group, a position which entitles her to £4,229 a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council

However she has refused to take the allowance and requested the money to go towards families struggling with the ‘cost of living crisis’ through the Local Welfare Support fund.

The group has also announced it will cut all special allowances by 50% in the event of a Labour victory in May, adding that any future Labour committee chair would only accept 50% of an SRA.

Cllr Harrison said: “This is an issue of moral conscience and we could not reasonably accept this money while local residents are struggling.

“It’s simply the right thing to do and I hope that the Conservatives and Independents will follow Labour’s lead and volunteer some or all of their special payments too.”

The proposed 50% future cut is aimed at the committee chairs, rather than the leader of the local authority, a position the group accepts is a “full time job”.

However, Cllr Jonathan Brash, the deputy leader of the Labour political group, added he and his colleagues may also consider the remuneration for the top job if voted into power.

He said: “We are committed to cutting the SRAs of committee chairs by 50% and are open to looking at the leader’s allowance at the same time.

“Whatever happens, this policy will take a minimum of £33,000 out of councillors’ pockets and back into supporting residents.”

Labour has previously called for the 50% reduction in SRAs to help fund nine school crossing patrols which were initially set to be removed as part of 2022/23 budget proposals.

However, earlier this month, council leaders announced a u-turn on plans to scrap the patrols after an increase in government funding was received, along with providing extra Local Welfare Support fund cash for 2022/23.

A message from the editor:

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.