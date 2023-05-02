Landmark Hartlepool town centre building The White House to become HMO despite police concerns

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert 4 Church Square into new living space as part of a HMO development.

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

Submitted by Arthur House Investments, proposals stated the “locally listed building” is a “significant property” within the Church Street Conservation Area.

The Church Square building known as The White House.

A report from council planning officers confirms the application has been approved.

It said: “The council’s homelessness reduction and rough sleeping strategy 2021- 2024 sets out the need for single person accommodation within the borough.

“The proposed development offers residential accommodation to assist in meeting this need.”

Each of the apartments will include an en-suite and living/dining area with kitchen facilities included.

The building will also offer a communal kitchen area, shower room, utility space and storage.

A planning statement in support of the application says the development will provide new properties “affordable in price in a sustainable and existing urban location”.

Cleveland Police noted they are “aware of the need” for such accommodation but also outlined “the potential risks” of incidents of crime and disorder linked to “these types of premises”.

However, they did not object to the proposals and provided precautionary measures for the applicant to take.

All the apartments will feature one bedroom, with seven designed for one individual to live and five for two people.

