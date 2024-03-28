Legal action planned 'in the interests of safety' over state of land where ex-Hartlepool pub The Hourglass stood
The arson-hit Hourglass pub building, in Eaglesfield Road, was knocked down in May last year after proposals from M & A Holdings were approved by Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department.
A report from council chiefs states they have now had to take enforcement action, which could lead to more serious legal consequences if not complied with, due to condition three of the planning approval not being fulfilled.
This clause stated “following the demolition and clearance period, the application site shall be left in a good, clean and level condition, where all rubble and building materials shall be removed from site”.
It adds this is “in the interests of the safety and appearance of the cleared site”.
Council documents state the local planning authority is now required to consider “taking enforcement proceedings in order to remedy the breach”.
The report added: “The developer’s assistance has been sought in seeking to remedy the identified breach of planning control.
“No such assistance has been received”.
In response to the new enforcement action, Muj Ansar, from M & A Holdings, said he has had a “nightmare” with the site since purchasing it around four years ago.
He added he spent “thousands” renovating the site before the fires at the building scuppered his plans to open a restaurant.
The Burnley-based shop owner is planning to come to Hartlepool and get the issue sorted in the coming weeks.
Mr Ansar said: “I’m not a developer, I’m just a normal chap.
“I’ll have to give three weeks’ notice to take the days off. My plan now is to come up in three or four weeks and find a demolition team and clear the site up.”
He added he is hoping to get full planning permission for five bungalows to be built on the site after an initial “permission in principle” application for the housing was approved last year.