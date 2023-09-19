Leisure centre which 'Hartlepudlians deserve' moves step closer with final decision just weeks away

Councillor Mike Young, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, at the planned site of Highlight Leisure Centre, Hartlepool

Hartlepool Borough Council’s finance and policy committee this week supported a revised funding strategy for Highlight, the proposed new state-of-the-art leisure centre on the Waterfront.

Councillors recommended the budgetary plans be approved by full council at a meeting on Thursday, September 28, which would allow construction work to start on site by November.

Councillor Mike Young, council leader, said that will mark the “final hurdle” to begin delivering the landmark leisure site which “Hartlepudlians deserve”.

A Computer generated image (CGI) of what Hartlepool new leisure centre Highlight should look like.

He said: “Hartlepool has seen so many visions, so many masterplans, and we always said the one thing we wouldn’t do is put something forward that we couldn’t deliver.

“This is something we are definitely committed to delivering.”

Cllr Young added the new site will provide health benefits for residents, encourage people to be active, help ensure children learn to swim and support the regeneration of the town.

He continued: “I think the other point is we want to put some fun into fitness and activity.

“It will be a good place to come, it’s a visitor attraction as much as it is a leisure centre.”

The original £25.65m budget for Highlight was developed in 2019-20.

Yet the projected cost of the facility is now estimated to be in the region of £34.65m.

Council chiefs said this is primarily due to a range of factors outside their control, including inflation, the impact of the pandemic on the construction industry and increasing energy costs.

Additional funding for the revised strategy comes from a mix of an additional grant from Sport England, reviewing council capital funding allocations, using contingency funds and borrowing.

Cllr Young said: “Not proceeding at this stage is not an option as it would result in the loss of time and money already invested.

“The majority of funding has been secured externally at no cost to Hartlepool residents and so the facility still represents good value for money.”

He added they will continue to offer the “important” provision at Mill House Leisure Centre while work is ongoing.