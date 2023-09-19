News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

Leisure centre which 'Hartlepudlians deserve' moves step closer with final decision just weeks away

Plans to begin work later this year on a new multi-million pound leisure facility which "Hartlepudlians deserve" have moved one step closer.
By Nic Marko
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:33 BST
Councillor Mike Young, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, at the planned site of Highlight Leisure Centre, HartlepoolCouncillor Mike Young, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, at the planned site of Highlight Leisure Centre, Hartlepool
Councillor Mike Young, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, at the planned site of Highlight Leisure Centre, Hartlepool

Hartlepool Borough Council’s finance and policy committee this week supported a revised funding strategy for Highlight, the proposed new state-of-the-art leisure centre on the Waterfront.

Councillors recommended the budgetary plans be approved by full council at a meeting on Thursday, September 28, which would allow construction work to start on site by November.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Mike Young, council leader, said that will mark the “final hurdle” to begin delivering the landmark leisure site which “Hartlepudlians deserve”.

A Computer generated image (CGI) of what Hartlepool new leisure centre Highlight should look like.A Computer generated image (CGI) of what Hartlepool new leisure centre Highlight should look like.
A Computer generated image (CGI) of what Hartlepool new leisure centre Highlight should look like.
Most Popular

He said: “Hartlepool has seen so many visions, so many masterplans, and we always said the one thing we wouldn’t do is put something forward that we couldn’t deliver.

“This is something we are definitely committed to delivering.”

Cllr Young added the new site will provide health benefits for residents, encourage people to be active, help ensure children learn to swim and support the regeneration of the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He continued: “I think the other point is we want to put some fun into fitness and activity.

“It will be a good place to come, it’s a visitor attraction as much as it is a leisure centre.”

The original £25.65m budget for Highlight was developed in 2019-20.

Yet the projected cost of the facility is now estimated to be in the region of £34.65m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Council chiefs said this is primarily due to a range of factors outside their control, including inflation, the impact of the pandemic on the construction industry and increasing energy costs.

Additional funding for the revised strategy comes from a mix of an additional grant from Sport England, reviewing council capital funding allocations, using contingency funds and borrowing.

Cllr Young said: “Not proceeding at this stage is not an option as it would result in the loss of time and money already invested.

“The majority of funding has been secured externally at no cost to Hartlepool residents and so the facility still represents good value for money.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added they will continue to offer the “important” provision at Mill House Leisure Centre while work is ongoing.

However the Conservative councillor added the “sensible thing” is to get the Highlight open “as quickly as possible” to replace the “not fit for purpose” site.

Related topics:Hartlepool Borough CouncilMike YoungCouncillors