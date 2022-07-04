New Hartlepool bar given approval despite concerns

The bar will be on the upper floor of the mid-terrace property, with the site most recently hosting an estate agents, according to applicant John Robertson.

Council planning officers have confirmed the proposals have been given the go-ahead, ruling there will be “economic benefits” from the move.

The first-floor premises at 103a York Road, Hartlepool, now has permission to become a bar. Picture by FRANK REID

Yet the decision report notes concerns were raised by the council children’s services department due to the potential “impact of the proposal on a nearby care facility for vulnerable young people”.

This includes the possibility for “disturbance and potential for noise from both the establishment and revellers as they leave, together with the potential risk to the young people”.

However, council senior planning officer Stephanie Bell stated the proposals were “acceptable” and would not have “any adverse impact” on neighbouring properties.

In her report, she said: “It is considered that the proposal would not result in any adverse impact on the amenity or privacy of these neighbours in terms of loss of outlook, overbearing impression, overshadowing or overlooking.

“The proposals will not result in an unacceptable loss of amenity, privacy and general noise disturbance for surrounding properties.”

It adds the site must close by 11.30pm each day.