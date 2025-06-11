Alleygates in Bright Street, Hartlepool, are the latest to be improved following last summer's riots.

Plans have been lodged to carry out further alley gate improvements to help combat crime after funding was allocated following last summer's disorder.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to carry out improvements to the four gates adjacent to 3, 33, 47 and 73 Bright Street.

If approved, work would include repairs and refurbishments to the barriers along with the installation of anti-climbing attachments.

Improvements to the alley gates on the opposite side of Bright Street have already been carried out as part of the Home Office’s Safer Streets programme, which saw work to dozens of gates in the borough.

Now, as part of the £600,000 recovery grant, which was obtained by Hartlepool following last summer’s riots, funding has been made available to carry out the latest maintenance.

The application from council chiefs outlined how the improvements would be accompanied by “an alley-gate management and inspection programme, ensuring long-term effectiveness and efficiency”.

A decision is expected later this month.