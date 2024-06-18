Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors are to consider a request from hackney carriage drivers to increase taxi fares for most journeys by 50p.

A report to Hartlepool Borough Council’s licensing committee on Friday, June 21, suggests increasing the cost of the fixed start fee for journeys, known as the “flag fall”, by 50p, taking it from £2.50 to £3.

The increase would apply to the two hackney carriage tariffs which cover the period between 7am-midnight daily.

Separate pricing structures are in place on bank holidays and during the festive period from 7am on Christmas Eve to 7am on January 2, which the rise would not apply to.

Starting prices for most Hartlepool taxi journeys could increase by 50p.

The proposal also includes a 50p increase to the additional £2.50p charge which can be imposed by drivers when they carry five or more passengers at any one time.

The increases have been requested by members of the trade to “reflect an increase in their running costs and to ensure they make a reasonable living”, according to the council report.

All 81 hackney carriage owners have been consulted on the proposal, with 16 in favour and eight against, while the the others made no comment.

The officers’ report says the suggested tariffs represent “the highest fare that can legally be charged and it is entirely permissible for a hackney carriage driver to charge a lower fare if they wish”.

Recommending the increase, it adds: “Any increase in tariffs must reflect a balance between allowing licensed drivers to generate a reasonable income whilst representing value for money for the travelling public.”