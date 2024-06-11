The booking system at Hartlepool's household waste recycling centre could be scrapped next week. Picture by FRANK REID.

Councillors are to consider removing the appointment system at Hartlepool's household waste recycling centre at a crunch committee meeting next week.

The system has been in place at the centre in Burn Road, known locally as the tip, since the spring of 2020.

Yet a report from Hartlepool Borough Council officers notes “there remains a perception the operation does not meet the demand for the borough and the system is obstructive”.

They added this view was supported by the recent Big Conversation survey, which saw some residents commenting they had difficulties in accessing the recycling centre.

Hartlepool's Labour group pledged to investigate scrapping the recycling centre's booking system both before and after their local elections victory in May.

A report looking at how the site will operate going forward will go before the council’s neighbourhood services committee at a meeting on Monday, June 17.

Three options are to be presented for councillors to consider including keeping the appointment system in place, removing it or moving to a hybrid model where one day a week only would be appointment free.

The policy also featured as part of Labour’s manifesto ahead of the local polls.

Council officers have said if either the hybrid or full removal option is adopted then it is recommended further controls, such as proof of residency, be put in place to minimise non-resident visitors and mitigate any financial impact.

The introduction of the free permit scheme for Hartlepool residents to use the recycling centre in Burn Road was initially included as part of the budget savings proposals considered for introduction in April 2020.

The appointment system was brought in as a way for the council to restrict waste from commercial operators and residents from outside the borough being disposed of at the site, according to the local authority report.

Officers have warned should tonnage of waste at the tip return to the pre 2020 levels then this would lead to a financial pressure for the council in the region of £75,000.

Next week’s decision will be subject to a review over the next 12 months.