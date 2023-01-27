Near 5 per cent council tax rise and £32 brown bin charge approved by Hartlepool Borough Council

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs stress this will protect front-line services such as adult and children’s social care, which accounts for around 60% of their expenditure.

The council faced a gross deficit of just over £10million for 2023-24 after being hit with significant inflation pressures such as energy costs.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Shane Moore said "it would not be financially responsible" to freeze the town's council tax.

Other savings measures involve introducing a £32 per household charge for brown bin garden waste collections, lower than the initial £41.50 proposed.

Councillor Shane Moore, the independent council leader, speaking as the projected rise was approved at January’s full council meeting, said they continue to lobby government for a fairer funding system for councils.

He said: “The budget package minimises the impact on services provided for the people of Hartlepool.

“I would love to stand here and say we can freeze council tax, but with inflation at its highest level, it would not be financially responsible and it would be damaging the services we provide.”

Conservative Councillor Mike Young, deputy leader, said inflation “has kicked the council really hard” and stressed they have a local council tax support scheme in place for those in need.

The package was passed by 17 votes to 13, with all Labour councillors present voting against.

Councillor Jonathan Brash, deputy Labour group leader, said the “real villains of the piece” are the Conservative Government for continued “underfunding of local authorities”.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, Labour group leader, added: “We are in a regrettable crisis that I have never in my lifetime experienced.

“I think a lot of people, and people who work hard, are suffering because of that and I think we need to realise that when making these decisions.”

This council tax rise will add £1.15 per week to bills for Band A properties in Hartlepool, which accounts for more than half the borough’s households.

Police and fire brigade precepts will also be added later.