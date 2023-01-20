Rossmere residents Tony Richardson and Peter Joyce say they have already collected more than 500 hundred signatures supporting their cause.

The pair put together the petition, which the council said it has noted, over concerns including high rates of council tax and anticipated further rises.

They are also angry over a proposed £41.50 garden waste collection charge, arguing senior officer wages should instead be looked at to make savings.

From left, Peter Joyce and Tony Richardson have launched a "no confidence" petition against Hartlepool Borough Council.

Mr Richardson, 70, said they want to force a referendum for Hartlepool to join a larger authority as well as considering other options from petitioners.

He said: “This is for the public of Hartlepool to state that there is no confidence in the council and the way they deal with the public.

“We’re asking the people what do you want, we want our streets cleaning more, bins emptied more, longer tip hours, just the basics.

“As soon as we mention council tax and now we mention brown bins, people say give us that paper here.”

Peter Joyce collects a signature for his joint petition against Hartlepool Borough Council.

They are attempting to collect 3,500 signatures, which they say equates to around 5% of the town’s electorate and which would allow them to take the issue further.

Mr Richardson is an ex-councillor for Fens and Rossmere, losing his seat in 2021, and during his time in office he was sanctioned for sharing offensive Facebook posts.

Hartlepool had the fifth highest council tax rate in the North East for Band A properties in 2022-23, behind the likes of Durham, and just £24 per year, or £2 a month, higher than the region’s average.

Seven out of 12 North East councils already charge for the garden waste service although collection schedules vary.

