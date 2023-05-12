News you can trust since 1877
New bid to transform another Hartlepool house into a HMO

Plans have been lodged for a new eight-person house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Hartlepool.

By Nic Marko
Published 12th May 2023, 17:53 BST- 1 min read

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert 7 Grange Road into an eight bedroom HMO.

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

Submitted by AJ Stanton Properties, the application states the alterations would “create smaller and more manageable living accommodation.”

7 Grange Road, centre, could be transformed into a HMO.7 Grange Road, centre, could be transformed into a HMO.
Plans were also recently submitted for a seven person HMO for “working professionals” at 57 Grange Road.

A heritage statement in support of the latest proposals says the development would reuse the existing building to “create an asset to the area”.

It said: “The proposed works improve the site for future use, extending the property’s life and providing additional living accommodation in the area.

“Repair works will lift the property, renewing it, reusing it and protecting it by ensuring it is used rather than falling into disrepair.

“We feel that the scheme is ideal for the location and constraints of the building and surrounding buildings in this area.”

It adds the proposals would be in “no way be detrimental to the character and appearance” of the Grange Conservation Area where the property is located and involve “very minimal work” to be carried out.

Along with the eight bedrooms, which would all have en-suite facilities, the site would offer a shared kitchen, dining area and living room, along with a small yard with space for cycle storage.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals next month.

To comment, visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2023/0124.

Related topics:HMOHartlepoolProposalsHartlepool Borough CouncilGrange Road