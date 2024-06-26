New Hartlepool restaurant is approved after protesters drop objections
The plan sought to allow the business to play recorded music and sell alcohol between noon and midnight each day, in line with its proposed opening hours.
It also secures the new restaurant permission to serve “late night refreshment”, which is needed to sell hot food and drink after 11pm, until midnight.
The application was due to go before the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee following concerns from two residents living nearby over potential noise nuisance.
Yet council officers confirmed those objections have been withdrawn.
This means the hearing did not need to go ahead and the licence has been granted.
Submitted by Mohamed Ikram Ahmed, plans submitted to the council state numerous measures will be in place to ensure the new business complies with licensing rules.