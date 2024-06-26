New Hartlepool restaurant is approved after protesters drop objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A licensing bid to open a new restaurant on Hartlepool Marina has been given the go-ahead after objections from residents were dropped.

The plan sought to allow the business to play recorded music and sell alcohol between noon and midnight each day, in line with its proposed opening hours.

It also secures the new restaurant permission to serve “late night refreshment”, which is needed to sell hot food and drink after 11pm, until midnight.

The application was due to go before the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee following concerns from two residents living nearby over potential noise nuisance.

19 Navigation Point, Hartlepool, where a new restaurant has been given to open.

Yet council officers confirmed those objections have been withdrawn.

This means the hearing did not need to go ahead and the licence has been granted.