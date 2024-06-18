Meeting will decide Hartlepool Marina restaurant bid following objections from residents
An application was submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council earlier this year for 19 Navigation Point, Hartlepool Marina, for “roughly around 100 seats for dining with a bar to serve soft and alcoholic drinks”.
The licensing proposal seeks to allow the new restaurant to play recorded music and sell alcohol between noon-midnight daily in line with their opening hours.
It would also secure them permission to serve “late night refreshment”, which is needed to sell hot food and drink after 11pm, until midnight.
Yet two objections have been submitted by residents living nearby amid concerns it would worsen existing nuisance issues and lead to “more noise and disruption”.
It will therefore have to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee on Monday, June 24, for a decision.
Submitted by Mohamed Ikram Ahmed, plans state numerous measures will be in place to ensure they comply with licensing rules.