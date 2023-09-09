News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

New plans to improve security at Hartlepool allotments and to fill empty plots

Council chiefs are to push forward with plans to improve allotment services in Hartlepool including tackling issues around security and vacant plots.
By Nic Marko
Published 9th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool Borough Council officers have been developing a new allotment strategy since 2021, supported by an in-depth consultation with existing site holders.

It will look at how sites operate and continue to evolve the service to enable a wider demographic to have access to quality allotments in the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Improvement plans over the next three years include £173,000 capital investment across nine different allotment sites, with examples of work including improving security with new fencing, lane resurfacing and a review of vacant plots.

Chester Road allotments suffered £7,000 of damage in a suspected arson attack earlier this year.Chester Road allotments suffered £7,000 of damage in a suspected arson attack earlier this year.
Chester Road allotments suffered £7,000 of damage in a suspected arson attack earlier this year.
Most Popular

In April this year Chester Road allotments suffered around £7,000 of damage in a suspected arson attack.

The latest meeting of the council’s adult and community based services committee has now backed the proposals.

Gemma Ptak, assistant director for preventative and community based services, stressed they are engaging proactively with residents and working to tackle challenges such as waiting list issues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Certainly we know the physical infrastructure of allotment sites is in need of improvement and repair, and certainly within the strategy there is some real need around security and vacant plots.”

Councillor Mike Young, the council’s leader, raised the suggestion of leasing those vacant plots in poorer conditions at reduced rates for a period if residents are willing to do the clearing work themselves, subject to risk assessments.

Read More
Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Council officers added this would be considered, while noting they have done some “fantastic work” with the probation service and voluntary and community sector to clear rubbish from vacant sites.

The meeting also heard work is ongoing with police to tackle problems with crime at specified locations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Council chiefs added the strategy will be a “live document” and they have done more than “ever before” to get the views of allotment holders.

Councillor Bob Buchan, the chair of the committee, said: “It’s not us and them, it’s everybody working together, if there’s a vacant plot, report it, if a fence is broken, report it.”

Following a council motion in July, further work is also being undertaken to deliver a “wholesale review” of allotments, which will include looking at how Hartlepool services compare to others in the region.

For more information on allotments, residents can contact (01429) 523333 or [email protected]

Related topics:Hartlepool Borough CouncilHartlepoolMike Young