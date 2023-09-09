New plans to improve security at Hartlepool allotments and to fill empty plots

Watch more videos on Shots!

Hartlepool Borough Council officers have been developing a new allotment strategy since 2021, supported by an in-depth consultation with existing site holders.

It will look at how sites operate and continue to evolve the service to enable a wider demographic to have access to quality allotments in the town.

Improvement plans over the next three years include £173,000 capital investment across nine different allotment sites, with examples of work including improving security with new fencing, lane resurfacing and a review of vacant plots.

Chester Road allotments suffered £7,000 of damage in a suspected arson attack earlier this year.

The latest meeting of the council’s adult and community based services committee has now backed the proposals.

Gemma Ptak, assistant director for preventative and community based services, stressed they are engaging proactively with residents and working to tackle challenges such as waiting list issues.

She said: “Certainly we know the physical infrastructure of allotment sites is in need of improvement and repair, and certainly within the strategy there is some real need around security and vacant plots.”

Councillor Mike Young, the council’s leader, raised the suggestion of leasing those vacant plots in poorer conditions at reduced rates for a period if residents are willing to do the clearing work themselves, subject to risk assessments.

Council officers added this would be considered, while noting they have done some “fantastic work” with the probation service and voluntary and community sector to clear rubbish from vacant sites.

The meeting also heard work is ongoing with police to tackle problems with crime at specified locations.

Council chiefs added the strategy will be a “live document” and they have done more than “ever before” to get the views of allotment holders.

Councillor Bob Buchan, the chair of the committee, said: “It’s not us and them, it’s everybody working together, if there’s a vacant plot, report it, if a fence is broken, report it.”

Following a council motion in July, further work is also being undertaken to deliver a “wholesale review” of allotments, which will include looking at how Hartlepool services compare to others in the region.