News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

News plans to turn empty Hartlepool town centre pub into flats

Plans have been lodged to convert a vacant Hartlepool town centre pub into one bedroom flats.
By Nic Marko
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 11:03 BST

Proposals have been submitted to carry out work on the property located at 28 Whitby Street, in Hartlepool, which was previously home to The Vault public house.

Castledene Housing are now seeking to bring the building back into use with an application to turn the site into six one bedroom flats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three would be on the ground floor and three on the first floor while work would involve “stripping out the internals whilst maintaining as much of the existing structural walls as possible”.

The former Vault pub, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, could be transformed into flats.The former Vault pub, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, could be transformed into flats.
The former Vault pub, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, could be transformed into flats.
Most Popular

A supporting statement from Rocket, an architectural design and surveying company, said planning guidance has been carefully considered and incorporated throughout the scheme’s design.

It added: “The development has been designed to restore and retain the architectural character of the area and fit within the surrounding landscape and local area.”

An application from Megill Billingham was previously approved in 2019 for the former pub to be converted into seven one bedroom flats, which would have been used for social housing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yet work never took place and planning permission has since lapsed.

The property previously featured a restaurant on the first floor as well as the public house on the ground floor.

The site is located within the new Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) boundary, meaning it will fall to the HDC rather than Hartlepool Borough Council to make a decision on the proposals.

Consultation is underway on the application ahead of a decision being made later this year.

Related topics:HartlepoolProposalsHDCHartlepool Borough Council