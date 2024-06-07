Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concerns have been raised by residents over plans for a cluster of new "dementia friendly" bungalows in Hartlepool.

The application initially sought to demolish existing garages and build four bungalows in their place although this has since been revised to three properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Joshua Chapman, from Lorimers Consultancy, based in Peterlee, previously said the “high quality” development will provide “much needed dementia friendly and assisted living style” properties each with two bedrooms.

An artistic impression of what bungalows in Dumfries Road, Hartlepool, could look like. Image supplied by BDN (Building Design Northern).

Yet eight objections from residents have been submitted amid concerns such as noise during construction, a potential rise in anti-social behaviour and increased traffic leading to pedestrian and highway safety worries.

Objections from a number of residential properties backing onto the site have also raised disputes over land ownership.

A decision had been due to be made on the application at the last meeting of the council’s planning committee in April until it was deferred for a site visit to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artistic impression of what bungalows in Dumfries Road, Hartlepool. could look like. Image supplied by BDN (Building Design Northern).

A report from officers ahead of that meeting had ruled the application is “acceptable” and recommended it was approved.

It added the applicant had confirmed the correct ownership certificates were signed and the site is “wholly within their ownership”.

Council officers noted any dispute beyond this is “considered to represent a civil matter, to be dealt with outside of the planning regime”.