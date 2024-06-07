Objections raised over plans for new Hartlepool bungalows off Dumfries Road
Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department last year for the properties on land off Dumfries Road.
The application initially sought to demolish existing garages and build four bungalows in their place although this has since been revised to three properties.
Applicant Joshua Chapman, from Lorimers Consultancy, based in Peterlee, previously said the “high quality” development will provide “much needed dementia friendly and assisted living style” properties each with two bedrooms.
Yet eight objections from residents have been submitted amid concerns such as noise during construction, a potential rise in anti-social behaviour and increased traffic leading to pedestrian and highway safety worries.
Objections from a number of residential properties backing onto the site have also raised disputes over land ownership.
A decision had been due to be made on the application at the last meeting of the council’s planning committee in April until it was deferred for a site visit to take place.
A report from officers ahead of that meeting had ruled the application is “acceptable” and recommended it was approved.
It added the applicant had confirmed the correct ownership certificates were signed and the site is “wholly within their ownership”.
Council officers noted any dispute beyond this is “considered to represent a civil matter, to be dealt with outside of the planning regime”.
A final decision over the scheme, which will include a sensory garden, will be made at an as yet unknown date.
