Outgoing Hartlepool mayor's thanks as he celebrates raising thousands for charities

Hartlepool's outgoing ceremonial mayor declared it "one of the best decisions of his life" to take the role as he celebrated raising more than £11,000 for charity.

By Nic Marko
Published 20th May 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th May 2023, 14:41 BST

As part of Hartlepool Borough Council’s recent mayoral investiture ceremony, tributes were paid to Cllr Brian Cowie for his work in the role in 2022/23.

Cllr Cowie attended over 130 civic engagements over the past 12 months and raised £11,416.20 to be split between his selected charities, Alice House Hospice and Miles for Men/Walk for Women.

The outgoing mayor, who will now serve as deputy to his successor Cllr Shane Moore, said it has been a “great privilege”.

Councillor Brian Cowie, centre, has raised more than £11,000 during his year as Hartlepool Mayor to be shared by
He added: “When I was first asked to be mayor I was honoured to be considered for such a role. Despite my initial reservations to take the role, it turned out to be one of the best decisions of my life.

He continued: “I have enjoyed the civic year, I have met so many different people from different backgrounds and age groups, who put so much back into their local community on a voluntary basis.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all those people who have helped me throughout the year. I do hope I have been a good ambassador for the borough.”

He also paid tribute to his mayoress Cllr Veronica Nicholson and deputy mayor Cllr Dennis Loynes for their support.

Councillor Cowie in his mayoral robes.
Cllr Moore, who is taking over as ceremonial mayor, hailed Cllr Cowie as “a beacon of civic pride, embodying the spirit of service and commitment”.

Alice House Hospice and Miles for Men/Walk for Women also paid tribute to Cllr Cowie for the money raised.

