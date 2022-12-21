People urged to 'really think twice' before attending Hartlepool's urgent care centre

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust chiefs said urgent care centres and the area’s accident and emergency department are already seeing high demand ahead of an “extremely difficult time”.

Ray Martin-Wells, trust associate director of governance and transformation, urged people to “really think twice” before presenting for such services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Both A&E and both of our urgent care centres are currently under extreme pressure at the moment.

Hartlepool's urgent care centre is based at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

“We are approaching an extremely difficult time, we’re coming into the winter months, if someone has an urgent need then of course please do present.

“We would just urge people just to think before they make that journey to urgent care because it does increase our waiting times and that really does have a knock on effect for everybody including our staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added at a recent visit to the A&E department at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, 53% of patients were there because they couldn’t see a GP.

Mr Martin-Wells warned: “Our four hour targets can literally disappear before our eyes and we can end up at 12 hours before you know it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comments were made at the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s audit and governance committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors echoed concerns around high levels of demand and waiting times while also praising the urgent care centre at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.